Sixin: Ending Theme Song of “If You Are the One 3” Released

The highly anticipated movie “If You Are the One 3” was released today, along with the debut of the MV for the ending theme song “Sixin”. The film, directed by Feng Xiaogang and starring Ge You and Shu Qi, has been generating excitement and buzz leading up to its premiere.

Mao Buyi, known for his story-filled voice, delivers a heartfelt performance in the closing theme song “Sixin”, adding to the emotional depth of the film. The MV for the song showcases the fifteen-year love story at the heart of the movie, providing the audience with a warm and comforting experience during the cold winter season.

In addition to the stellar cast and captivating storyline, “If You Are the One 3” also features surprise cameo appearances by Zhang Hanyu and Wang Baoqiang, adding to the anticipation and intrigue surrounding the film.

The premiere of “If You Are the One 3” has been met with praise, warmth, healing, laughter, and tears, marking the end of a national-level love IP that has resonated with audiences for over 15 years. The film has been described as a “medicine that soothes the soul” and a “dream that can be completely immersed in without wearing VR glasses”.

Set in the year 2031, “If You Are the One 3” explores the intersection of AI and love, offering a glimpse into a future filled with bionic people and advanced technology. The movie promises to captivate audiences with its imaginative storytelling and innovative approach to the classic love story genre.

“If You Are the One 3” is now in theaters, adopting a “split distribution” model to ensure a quality viewing experience for audiences across the country. Produced by China Film Creative (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., the film is distributed by China Film Co., Ltd. and Huayi Brothers Film Co., Ltd., and promises to be a must-see during the New Year’s Eve holiday.

As viewers prepare to bid farewell to “If You Are the One 3”, the film’s captivating storyline, talented cast, and innovative approach are sure to leave a lasting impression and provide a fitting celebration of the New Year.

