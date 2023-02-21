Home Entertainment Skincare, at Mavive the distribution on the Italian market of the English brand Q+A
Entertainment

Skincare, at Mavive the distribution on the Italian market of the English brand Q+A

by admin
Skincare, at Mavive the distribution on the Italian market of the English brand Q+A

Starting from 2023, the Venetian company Mavive begins the distribution on the Italian market of the Q+A line, a brand owned by the Ellipsis Brands company in the United Kingdom, specialized in face care products.

All Q+A products are made in Norfolk, by the family business founded in 2012. Q+A’s goal is to develop affordable skincare pathways. Each of the products has a list of recommendations that help customers buy the most suitable product for their skin type or for a specific need.
The assortment consists of 15 vegan friendly and cruelty free products with high percentages of naturalness. Each product has a specific ingredient that characterizes it and the range of products responds to the various phases of cleansing and skin care of the face. Both the problems for which they are indicated and the type of skin are listed on the products.

The Q+A line is available at the dm Italia, Ovs chains and online on Mavive shopping.

See also  Disney: for the first time a female president of the company

You may also like

When orphans and ChatGPT said “Can you be...

Micam and Mipel: growing visitors. Absent Chinese buyers

Helmut Lang 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection “YOꓭWOƆ” Limited Edition...

Unrae: “Italy remains last on electricity: a government...

Beats Fit Pro sports headphones officially launched three...

James Cameron’s next movie is expected to be...

China’s sci-fi masterpiece “Three-Body” IP has set a...

RUE AGTHONIS AW23 Capsule Collection Debuts at London...

Burberry, Daniel Lee’s debut is not surprising

The first re-opened Spring Festival stalls nearly 800,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy