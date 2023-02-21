Listen to the audio version of the article

Starting from 2023, the Venetian company Mavive begins the distribution on the Italian market of the Q+A line, a brand owned by the Ellipsis Brands company in the United Kingdom, specialized in face care products.

All Q+A products are made in Norfolk, by the family business founded in 2012. Q+A’s goal is to develop affordable skincare pathways. Each of the products has a list of recommendations that help customers buy the most suitable product for their skin type or for a specific need.

The assortment consists of 15 vegan friendly and cruelty free products with high percentages of naturalness. Each product has a specific ingredient that characterizes it and the range of products responds to the various phases of cleansing and skin care of the face. Both the problems for which they are indicated and the type of skin are listed on the products.

The Q+A line is available at the dm Italia, Ovs chains and online on Mavive shopping.