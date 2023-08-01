Home » Slight rise in industrial production in Brazil before the rate cut
Slight rise in industrial production in Brazil before the rate cut

Brazil’s industrial production recorded aslightly up in June thanks to a boost derived from extractive activitiesthus exceeding analysts’ estimates despite the drag of double-digit borrowing costs in the economy.

The production increased 0.1% compared to the previous month, versus the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, of -0.1%. In the year-on-year comparison, the industry grew by 0.3%, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported on Tuesday.

Monetary policy makers are ready to start a monetary easing cycle this week and start cutting the Selic reference rate from 13.75%.

The credit crunch caused by high rates has infuriated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who sees them as a major obstacle to growth. While the economy started the year on a solid footing, more recent data showed that activity contracted more than expected in May.

