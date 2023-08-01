Home » Inhabitants of La Campanera are benefited with water generators for human consumption
Inhabitants of La Campanera are benefited with water generators for human consumption

With the success of the Territorial Control Plan, led by President Nayib Bukele, communities and spaces that, for decades, were besieged by gangs and that are now a territory of opportunities, continue to be revitalized.

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, together with the Ambassador of the European Union, Francois Roudie, delivered yesterday three water generators to the inhabitants of La Campanera, in Soyapango.

These high-tech devices work with solar energy, they also absorb moisture from the air, purify it and transform it into water to hydrate.

“Without a doubt, this will be of great benefit to the community and will have a positive impact on the economy of families,” said Minister Villatoro.

While, Ambassador Francois Roudie announced that: “they have more than 50 projects scheduled for neighborhoods like La Campanera, where young people are protagonists of the transformation of their communities.”

“We want crime not to return to this neighborhood and for young people to have education and employment. We are investing more than $10 million to train women in their businesses and almost $20 million with the Ministry of Education so that schools are places of prevention,” Roudie said.

