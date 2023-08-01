Atesa fulfilled Santa Marta during the Fiesta del Mar

Yolanda Victoria González, leader of the strategic management area and spokeswoman for Atesa, stated that after the intervention of the company’s personnel and equipment, the beaches were left clean and ready for the enjoyment of locals and visitors.

Complying with the schedule designed several weeks ago by the Atesa teamthe operational area complied fully with the city, attending in addition to the usual collection and sweepingthe massive events that took place in the city within the framework of the Fiestas del Mar 2023, where the 498th anniversary of the most beautiful Bay in America was also celebrated.

In total, 2,800 tons of solid waste were collected, especially in the areas of the 13 massive events. that took place, including La Serenata a Santa Marta, Traditional Cooking Festival, Whaling Parade, Summer Festival and Music of the Sea, as well as the Festival of Children and the Sea.

Atesa deployed additional collection routes with 300 operators reinforcement and technical teams, which attended each popular gathering before, during and after, reiterating their commitment to keep Santa Marta clean and providing the health conditions that guaranteed the carrying out events successfully and massively.

“There was permanent sweeping and cleaning of beaches, washing of the Bahía ridge, pruning and mowing of grass, redoubling our capacity, with additional shifts of sweeping and collection operators, who carried out their work from 4 in the morning, demonstrating that it was worth It is worth the structuring and implementation of this operational plan with which Atesa complies with Santa Marta in our first direct participation in a Fiestas del Mar”, said Yolanda Victoria González, leader of the strategic management area and spokesperson for Atesa.

The spokesperson for the solid waste collection and final disposal operatorspecified that some photographs that circulated on social networks and that show dirty beaches after the events, correspond to the normal state registered by the sites after concerts with massive attendance, but that minutes later, after the intervention of the Atesa staff and teams, the beaches were left clean and ready for the enjoyment of locals and visitors.

González highlighted the fact that Atesa workers were also part of the festivitiesparticipating in the Folkloric Parade, where they appeared accompanied by the mechanical sweeper and a compactor.

“I think the balance could not be better. The operating model that we put forward was absolutely successful and our team of collaborators delivered to the city, turning each of the events scheduled within the framework of these traditional festivities into an unforgettable experience,” stressed González Puente.

