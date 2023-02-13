The motorcycle taxi driver Wilson Rivera Carrascal, accused of having created a false profile of a girl on Facebook to sexually abuse a minor, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Valledupar.

The sentence was issued by the First Criminal Court of the Circuit with the function of Knowledge for the crimes of use or facilitation to obtain sexual activities with minors under 18 years of age and homogeneous and successive aggravated sexual act with minors under 14 years of age.

Judge Rosario Villalobos considered that the 13th Prosecutor’s Office managed to prove the facts through which the motorcycle taxi driver affected the sexual integrity of a 13-year-old boy.

The abuse was exposed in 2019 by the mother of the minor when she read a chat conversation on social networks between her son and an alleged girl who was actually Wilson Rivera Carrascal.

“The man (Rivera) entered Facebook posing as a girl who does not exist and the minor falls in love with that girl. She is the CAIVAS psychologist who manages to bring the child back to reality. He says that he had been talking for two or three months with the man (Rivera) who met him because he had gone twice to the residential complex (the boy’s house) and to his school to bring him information about the alleged girl, ”said Judge Rosario Villalobos.

However, the man later began sending the minor child pornography to encourage him to have a meeting with him.

Rivera introduced himself as the uncle of the alleged girl on social networks called “Yesica” and then began to harass the minor with pornographic content.

However, the mother of the minor filed the complaint and the National Police captured Wilson Rivera in flagrante delicto when he tried to take the boy from the school where he studied in Valledupar.

The uniformed officers noticed that the subject would be a serial rapist, since he had already paid a sentence for sexual abuse of a minor.

To demonstrate the facts in court, the 13th Prosecutor’s Office presented the mother of the minor, the investigators of the case, the forensic professionals, among other field reports.

Wilson Rivera is deprived of his liberty in the Valledupar Judicial Prison.