Asl hacker attack, Pd councilors ‘radiotherapy blocked’ – Abruzzo

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, MAY 09 – In the afternoon, the regional councilors of the Pd Silvio Paolucci and Pierpaolo Pietrucci left the work of the Health Commission to go to the San Salvatore dell’Aquila hospital and “verify live the dramatic problems caused by the hacker attack that knocked out the computer system and brought many health services and services to its knees and to show closeness to doctors and operators”. The two dem visited the Oncology department meeting the head physician, Luciano Mutti, and discovering that radiotherapy was blocked because it was started by a computerized system.



“The situation is very serious, dramatic – says Pietrucci – Everything is taking place in the total absence of the Region which does not intervene on a devastating problem for the health of citizens. The hospitals are collapsing and no institution, no representative of the center-right majority he showed up to realize the seriousness of the matter, to bring comfort and support to doctors and operators. It must be said that the matter is very serious because the right to treatment is not guaranteed and therefore immediate action must be taken”. (HANDLE).

