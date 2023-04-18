Home » SM artists will enter Weverse next month to communicate with global fans- China Entertainment Network
SM artists will enter Weverse next month to communicate with global fans- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On April 17, according to Korean media reports, artists from SN Entertainment will enter weverse next month to communicate with fans around the world.

According to the news, by the second half of this year, SM will open official communities for its artists on Weverse, and communicate with global fans through various methods such as member services and official fan club services.

In addition, SM will enter Weverse Shop, a commercial platform where albums and MDs can be purchased. The albums and MDs released by SM will be sold in Weverse Shop together with SMTOWN&STORE and the existing sales site.

After ending the takeover war, SM is currently carrying out a comprehensive artist comeback plan, and will carry out various activities in the future.

