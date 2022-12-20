Entertainment China News December 19,SM Entertainment(hereinafter referred to as “SM”) by《2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE》Showcasing campaign songs with a sustainable connection message.

“2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE” will release its audio sources on December 26 at 5:00 pm (Beijing time) through QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and other major domestic and foreign music websites. You can watch it anywhere Expectations are high for the various member groups of singers belonging to SM.

In particular, the title song ‘The Cure’ is a pop song that features a cheerful African rhythm and a chorus full of scale. Sustainable linkage information.

In addition, the song announces the start of SM’s Global Movement to respond to climate change, with Kangta, BoA, TVXQ’s Yoo Yunho, SUPER JUNIOR’s Leeteuk, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, SHINee’s Onew, and EXO’s members SUHO, Red Velvet member IRENE, NCT member TAEYONG, MARK, KUN (Qian Kun), aespa member KARINA and other SM group captains participated as representatives. Taeyong and MARK made rap lyrics together to convey the message Added strength.





Previously, SM formed an ESG (Environment, Society, Governance Structure) practice agreement body in May this year and carried out systematic operations. In June, it joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), a sustainable management initiative, becoming the first Korean to join the organization. Performing arts planning company, standing in the forefront of sustainable management.

Another title song of this winter album, “Beautiful Christmas”, is a Christmas carol sung by RedVelvet and aespa. It contains lyrics that say today is the best moment spent with precious people, and the two combinations are refreshing. The combination of voices exudes a cheerful party atmosphere. It will be released in advance on December 14, causing heated discussions.

In addition, “2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE” will release a physical album on December 26.

