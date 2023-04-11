Home Entertainment Sneaker Con Sneaker Trend Exhibition Guangzhou Station is coming soon | Hypebeast
The Sneaker Con sneaker trend exhibition announced that it will land in Guangzhou Poly World Trade Center Expo on May 20-21, 2023. With the legendary designer Jeff Hamilton as the creative director of this Guangzhou station, 250 top toe exhibitors, more than 20,000 pairs of sneakers are in the same frame, and more than 35 domestic and foreign brands and other partners are helping to present a sneaker show for Guangzhou shoe fans. Cultural feast. Jeff Hamilton, the creative director of this exhibition, is famous for his iconic champion leather jacket design. His works are deeply loved by superstars such as Michael Jackson, Drake, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky. This time he also combined classic design elements with Sneaker The Con design language is combined, and at the same time, it brings the exhibition-limited Sneaker Con peripheral products, and interested shoe fans should not miss it.

2023 Sneaker Con Sneaker Trend Exhibition (Guangzhou Station)
Address: Hall 3 and Hall 4, Guangzhou Poly World Trade Expo Center; No. 1000, Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province
Date: May 20-21, 2023
Time: 11:00-18:00 (Last admission at 17:00)

