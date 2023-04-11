In Ukraine to bring drugs as a sign of solidarity

After a journey of 2,500 kilometres, they brought 25 kilos of medicines to areas near Mukachevo, Ukraine. It is the feat of Alice and Mirko, a couple from Montecchio Maggiore who, with their respective motorbikes, reached the places of war with medicines. They returned yesterday, welcomed by about a hundred people, both motorcyclists and non-motorcyclists. “Thanks to Alice Zanni and Mirko Tangon for having brought a piece of the heart of our Montecchio Maggiore to the tormented Ukraine – underlines the regional councilor Milena Cecchetto of the Lega-Liga Veneta Intergroup. Sea, mountains, lake or spas: this couple from Vicenza would have could choose any half for the Easter weekend, but they chose to go to the areas near Mukachevo where there are no beaches or chalets, where unfortunately for a year only mourners have been mourned for the dead at the front”. For Cecchetto, “this pair of motorcyclists from Montecchio are a pride of the city. At Easter as on any other day of the year, the heart of the Veneto knows no boundaries when it comes to solidarity.