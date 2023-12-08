SOILWORK – Release rare classic “Kvicksilver”

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas. And while many of us dust off old pictures and sentimental items and reminisce, Swedish melodic death metal virtuosos SOILWORK have unearthed a different kind of memory lane called “Kvicksilver”.
Today the band digitally release ‘Kvicksilver’, a Swedish version of ‘Mercury Shadow’ – previously released on SOILWORK’s fourth album Natural Born Chaos in 2002.
Listen to the album and bonus track here:
SOILWORK commented:
„Heres an old gem from the vaults! ‚Kvicksilver‘ means ‚mercury‘ in Swedish and somehow we decided to make a Swedish version of one of our songs during the recording of the Natural Born Chaos album, back in 2002 . We think it turned out pretty damn cool and definitely deserves to be shared with the world at this point. Enjoy ‚Mercury Shadow‘ – all sung in Scanian dialect, we give you ‚Kvicksilver‘!“
SOILWORK have just released new European tour dates alongside IN FLAMES and ARCH ENEMY for fall 2024. Called the Rising From The North Tour, the band will travel to thirteen countries, kicking off in the UK on October 3rd.
You can find the tour dates here:
03.10. UK Glasgow – O2 Academy
04.10. UK Manchester – Manchester Academy
05.10. UK Birmingham – O2 Academy
06.10. UK London – Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
08.10. FR Paris – Olympia
09.10. LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Rock Hall
11.10. DE Hamburg – sports hall
12.10. DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
10/13 NL Den Bosch – Main Stage
15.10. CH Zurich – The Hall
16.10. IT Milan – Alcatraz
18.10 DE Stuttgart – Schleyer Hall
10/19 DE Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle
20.10. DE Munich – Zenith
22.10. AT Vienna – Gasometer
23.10. HU Budapest – Barba Negra
25.10. CZ Prague – Sportovni Hala Fortuna
26.10. THE Dresden – Messe
27.10. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle
29.10. NO Oslo – Spektrum
31.10. SEE Malmö – Malmö Arena
01.11. SE Gothenburg – Scandinavium
02.11. SEE Stockholm – Hovet
03.11. SEE Sundsvall – Nordic Hall
05.11. FI Helsinki – Ice Hall
SOILWORK is:
Björn „Speed“ Strid – vocals
Simon Johansson – guitars
Sven Karlsson – keyboards
Sylvain Coudret – guitars
Bastian Thusgaard – drums
Rasmus Ehrnborn – bass
Band-Links:
