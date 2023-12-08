SOILWORK – Release rare classic “Kvicksilver”

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas. And while many of us dust off old pictures and sentimental items and reminisce, Swedish melodic death metal virtuosos SOILWORK have unearthed a different kind of memory lane called “Kvicksilver”.



Today the band digitally release ‘Kvicksilver’, a Swedish version of ‘Mercury Shadow’ – previously released on SOILWORK’s fourth album Natural Born Chaos in 2002.

Listen to the album and bonus track here:

SOILWORK commented:

„Heres an old gem from the vaults! ‚Kvicksilver‘ means ‚mercury‘ in Swedish and somehow we decided to make a Swedish version of one of our songs during the recording of the Natural Born Chaos album, back in 2002 . We think it turned out pretty damn cool and definitely deserves to be shared with the world at this point. Enjoy ‚Mercury Shadow‘ – all sung in Scanian dialect, we give you ‚Kvicksilver‘!“

SOILWORK have just released new European tour dates alongside IN FLAMES and ARCH ENEMY for fall 2024. Called the Rising From The North Tour, the band will travel to thirteen countries, kicking off in the UK on October 3rd.

You can find the tour dates here:

03.10. UK Glasgow – O2 Academy

04.10. UK Manchester – Manchester Academy

05.10. UK Birmingham – O2 Academy

06.10. UK London – Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

08.10. FR Paris – Olympia

09.10. LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Rock Hall

11.10. DE Hamburg – sports hall

12.10. DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

10/13 NL Den Bosch – Main Stage

15.10. CH Zurich – The Hall

16.10. IT Milan – Alcatraz

18.10 DE Stuttgart – Schleyer Hall

10/19 DE Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

20.10. DE Munich – Zenith

22.10. AT Vienna – Gasometer

23.10. HU Budapest – Barba Negra

25.10. CZ Prague – Sportovni Hala Fortuna

26.10. THE Dresden – Messe

27.10. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle

29.10. NO Oslo – Spektrum

31.10. SEE Malmö – Malmö Arena

01.11. SE Gothenburg – Scandinavium

02.11. SEE Stockholm – Hovet

03.11. SEE Sundsvall – Nordic Hall

05.11. FI Helsinki – Ice Hall



SOILWORK is:

Björn „Speed“ Strid – vocals

Simon Johansson – guitars

Sven Karlsson – keyboards

Sylvain Coudret – guitars

Bastian Thusgaard – drums

Rasmus Ehrnborn – bass

Band-Links:

The post SOILWORK – Release rare classic “Kvicksilver” appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

