Israeli brutality continues, the number of martyred Palestinians exceeds 17 thousand

Israeli brutality continues, the number of martyred Palestinians exceeds 17 thousand

Web Desk: The series of brutality and barbaric actions of the Israeli forces in Gaza continues.
In the statement issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, it has been stated that 350 Palestinians were martyred during the last 24 hours, a total of 17 thousand 177 Palestinians have been martyred so far, including 7112 children.
Since October 7, more than 46,000 people have also been injured, of which 60 percent need to be immediately evacuated out of Gaza for treatment.
At least 7,600 people are missing and believed to be buried under the rubble of the destroyed buildings as a result of the brutality and brutality of the Israeli forces.
Earlier, the spokesman of the Ministry of Health said that all the hospitals in northern Gaza have been closed.
On the other hand, a report by the United Nations World Food Program stated that the rate of hunger among the residents of northern Gaza has increased to a serious level.

