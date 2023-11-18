SoleFly and Jordan Brand Collaborate on New Air Jordan 8 ‘Mi Casa Es Su Casa’ Shoe

SoleFly and Jordan Brand Announce New Joint Shoe Model

Jordan Brand and SoleFly, a well-known sneaker store in Miami, have unveiled their latest collaborative creation: the Air Jordan 8 “Mi Casa Es Su Casa”. This new joint shoe model celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 8 and continues the successful partnership between the two brands.

The shoe features a light brown and cream color scheme, with a combination of mesh, suede, and other fabric materials used in the construction of the upper. The lining is finished in red, and the shoe is adorned with gold buckles at the eyelets, blue and red velvet tongue labels, and heel guards, adding to the overall design aesthetic. Additionally, the shoe features an embroidered “SF” letter logo on the cross suede at the laces, further enhancing the luxurious feel of the design.

The official release date for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 “Mi Casa Es Su Casa” has not been announced yet, but according to reports, the shoe is expected to hit the shelves in December. The suggested retail price for the new joint shoe model is set at $225.

This collaboration continues the successful relationship between SoleFly and Jordan Brand, which has seen the release of several popular co-branded shoes in the past. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of both brands can look forward to the release of the Air Jordan 8 “Mi Casa Es Su Casa” later this year.

