Original title: South Korean actor Yoon Jung-hee died at the age of 79

Sohu Entertainment News According to Korean media, actor Yoon Jung Hee died in Paris, France on the afternoon of January 19 at the age of 79. In the 1960s, Yoon Jung-hee, Moon Hee, and Nam Jung-ho were known as the three beauties of the Korean film industry. In 1966, she made her debut with the film “Youth Theater”, and then starred in more than 330 films, winning the Best Actress, Popular Actress and other film awards such as Daejong Award, Blue Dragon Film Award, and Baeksang Arts Awards.

In 2010, he appeared again and starred in director Lee Cangdong's new work "Poetry" on Alzheimer's disease, and won the Medal of Cultural and Artistic Merit issued by the French government. It is reported that Yoon Jung Hee has also suffered from Alzheimer's disease for more than ten years. farewell…

