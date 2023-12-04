Home » Spanish Celebrity Chef Jordi Cruz Faces Criticism Over ABaC Restaurant Language Controversy
Spanish Celebrity Chef Jordi Cruz Faces Criticism Over ABaC Restaurant Language Controversy

Spanish celebrity chef Jordi Cruz, known for his role as a judge on the popular TV chef competition “MasterChef,” is making headlines once again. His ABaC high-end restaurant in Barcelona has just been awarded three Michelin stars, solidifying his status as one of the top chefs in the country. However, controversy has arisen after theater director Joan Lluís Bozzo criticized the restaurant for not offering service in Catalan.

Bozzo, known for his outspoken nature, took to social media to express his disappointment, stating, “Three Michelin stars are disappointing!” He specifically called out the restaurant for not providing service in Catalan, sparking a debate online.

In response, Jordi Cruz addressed the issue, explaining that the ABaC restaurant provides services in Spanish, Russian, Chinese, and Catalan. He attributed the language issue to the fact that some of the restaurant’s employees are foreigners who are still learning Catalan. Cruz also extended an invitation to Bozzo, promising to personally ensure that he receives proper service during his next visit.

The debate has sparked discussions about language inclusivity in high-end dining establishments, with supporters of both sides sharing their opinions online. Despite the controversy, Jordi Cruz remains a prominent figure in the culinary world, with a loyal fanbase and a successful career in the TV industry.

