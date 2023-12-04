The 2023 Yangtze Three Gorges Marathon was held in Zhongxian County, Chongqing City – Sports – China Engineering Network

2023 Yangtze River Three Gorges Marathon Attracts Runners from Across the Globe

The 2023 Yangtze River Three Gorges Marathon took place in Zhongxian County, Chongqing on December 3rd, with over 10,000 runners from various countries and regions, including China, Kenya, and Ethiopia, participating in the thrilling event.

Established in 2017, the Yangtze Three Gorges Marathon has quickly gained recognition as a gold medal event of the Chinese Athletics Association. The marathon features three categories: marathon, half marathon, and mini/parent-child running, attracting a diverse group of participants from around the world.

The competition was fierce, but in the end, Chinese runner Guan Yousheng emerged as the men’s marathon champion, clocking in at 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 35 seconds. Meanwhile, Ugandan athlete Cheptegei Nancy secured the women’s marathon title with a time of 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 22 seconds. In the men’s half marathon, Kenyan athlete Kennedy claimed victory with a time of 1 hour, 04 minutes, and 01 seconds, while his compatriot Brigid Jelimo took home the women’s half marathon championship in 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 45 seconds.

Certified by the Chinese Athletics Association, the event was guided by the Chongqing Municipal Sports Bureau, hosted by the Zhongxian People’s Government, and hosted by the Zhongxian Culture and Tourism Development Committee.

The 2023 Yangtze River Three Gorges Marathon not only showcased the spirit of sportsmanship but also highlighted the scenic beauty of the Three Gorges area, attracting runners and spectators alike to experience the unique blend of athleticism and natural wonders.