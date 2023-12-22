Home » Spell Return Season 2 Animation: Debut of 99 and Character Design Discussion
Spell Return Season 2 Animation: Debut of 99 and Character Design Discussion

Spell Return Season 2 Animation: Debut of 99 and Character Design Discussion

The latest episode of the second season of the anime “Spell Return” has finally revealed the much-anticipated character, 99. The new character’s design has sparked heated discussions among fans, with many praising the animation for perfectly capturing the original comic characters’ style.

In response to the new character, one fan expressed their admiration, stating, “The animated characters are much better looking and are a perfect match for the original comic characters.” However, the fan also expressed disappointment that certain characters, such as Miwa and the doctor, did not receive enough screen time or development.

But despite the excitement about the introduction of 99, some fans have criticized the plot arrangement and the character’s untimely exit. One fan mentioned, “The plot arrangement of Ninety-Nine is really outrageous. He had the ability and strength to fight, but in the end, he was not given a chance at all. The exit was too hasty and completely meaningless.”

The article concludes with a statement from the platform, emphasizing that the opinions expressed in the article are solely the author’s and do not reflect the platform’s views.

Overall, the debut of 99 in the second season of “Spell Return” has stirred up mixed reviews from fans, with some praising the animation for its depiction of the new character while others expressing disappointment in the plot arrangement.

