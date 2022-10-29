Home Entertainment Spitfire Audio teams up with experimental sound artist Yair Elazar Glotman to release Speculative Memories
Entertainment

Spitfire Audio teams up with experimental sound artist Yair Elazar Glotman to release Speculative Memories

by admin
Spitfire Audio teams up with experimental sound artist Yair Elazar Glotman to release Speculative Memories

Spitfire Audio teams up with experimental sound artist Yair Elazar Glotman to release Speculative Memories

From the heart and mind of Berlin-based composer and experimental sound artist Yair Elazar Glotman, Spitfire Audio brings you Speculative Memories, a suspenseful, intense, and cinematic atmospheric soundtrack.

Speculative Memories libraries are created on double bass, vocals, guitars, modular synths and special tape looping effects. Using revolutionary signal processing with sophisticated particle processing and layering techniques, sound takes on a whole new dimension, and built-in controls and effects allow you to perform even deeper exploration.

Please watch the introduction video (Original video address: https://youtu.be/Lx0peEFiakk)

Features

  • Created in Berlin’s famous MONOM recording studio
  • Recorded with some unique instruments
  • Revolutionary Signal Processing Flow
  • 41 presets, 8 controls
  • About 10GB capacity

The Speculative Memories library runs in Spitfire Audio’s dedicated plug-in, supports VST/VST3/AU/AAX plug-in formats and NKS, £29.

Official website: https://www.spitfireaudio.com/shop/az/speculative-memories

See also  How did the ancients dye their hair? Chinese medicine has a prescription that will not change for three years after application? | 300 Questions about Chinese Culture | Epoch Times

You may also like

“1899” releases new official trailer to stage Atlantic...

“Tiffany’s Gift” released stills Zoe Deutch talks about...

“Yellowstone” prequel drama “1923” set to lead Mirren...

Mondrian’s painting hung upside down for 75 years:...

“Son Trapped in Mind” releases official preview of...

Nike Air Foamposite One’s New Grey “Dream a...

Light Novel: The Silent Classmate Raisu Volume 2...

Seriously, Electronic Impotence Ruined Me – Confessions of...

Dragon people will have the most prosperous peach...

Studio Ghibli Announces Hayao Miyazaki’s Final Film Is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy