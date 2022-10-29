From the heart and mind of Berlin-based composer and experimental sound artist Yair Elazar Glotman, Spitfire Audio brings you Speculative Memories, a suspenseful, intense, and cinematic atmospheric soundtrack.

Speculative Memories libraries are created on double bass, vocals, guitars, modular synths and special tape looping effects. Using revolutionary signal processing with sophisticated particle processing and layering techniques, sound takes on a whole new dimension, and built-in controls and effects allow you to perform even deeper exploration.

Please watch the introduction video (Original video address: https://youtu.be/Lx0peEFiakk)

Features

Created in Berlin’s famous MONOM recording studio

Recorded with some unique instruments

Revolutionary Signal Processing Flow

41 presets, 8 controls

About 10GB capacity

The Speculative Memories library runs in Spitfire Audio’s dedicated plug-in, supports VST/VST3/AU/AAX plug-in formats and NKS, £29.

Official website: https://www.spitfireaudio.com/shop/az/speculative-memories