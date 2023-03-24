A contingent of 17 brigade members of the Bariloche Forest Fire Prevention and Fighting Service (Splif) will arrive this Friday in Allen to proceed to empty sheds with birds. The mission will last about 10 days.

It happens that in mid-March, the National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa) detected a new case of bird flu in an Allen commercial farm.

Orlando Baez, coordinator of Splif Bariloche, confirmed the request for collaboration in the face of the health emergency. “Our assigned task in this case is emptying houses that have between 20,000 to 36,000 birds. These birds will be transferred to a chamber and Senasa will take care of their elimination, ”he said.

The Senasa delivered special suits, gloves and masks to the fighters so that they can enter the sheds to take the birds and take them to the cameras.

Baez recalled that during the Covid-19 pandemic, brigade members were in charge of transporting food for infected people and had to transfer people who were left at the border. “It is not the first time that we have been asked to collaborate in an emergency,” he said.

“When I received this request -he continued- I asked them to specify the task and the security measures. They said that the risk is minimal using the suits, gloves and chinstraps. There is no risk of contagion”.



