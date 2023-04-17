spotlight | avril lavigne – wienkonzert.com

„avril lavigne“ was born on 09/27/1984 and grew up in napanee, canada. her musicality was greatly encouraged in her childhood, so it was no wonder that she moved to new york with her brother at the age of 15. arrived in new york, she did gigs and was promptly discovered by antonio reid from the record company “arista”. since the songs they worked on together didn’t turn out the way she imagined, she was sent to california to producer “cliff magness” – et voila, the songs got better, the hit “complicated‘ was released and hit the charts straight away.

in june 2002 the debut album “let go‘ the light of the world and for ‘avril lavigne’ that meant a flood of awards. in november 2003 she released a dvd entitled “my world“, in may 2004 the second album “under my skin“ – and always accompanied by incredible success, worldwide. in between, heaps of ep’s were released, but they are of no greater importance.

things were going really well for avril lavigne besides music: she modeled and was in seventh heaven – in july 2006 she married deryck whibley from the band “sum 41”. then it continued with music: in march 2007 the single “girlfriend“, the third album “the best damn thing‘ was published shortly thereafter in April 2007.

this was followed by a musical break – avril lavigne designed his own fashion line (2008) and his own fragrances (2011). she also divorced deryck whibley (2010) and was dating nickelback singer “chad kroeger” (2012). in march 2011 the fourth album “goodbye lullaby“, in november 2013 the self-titled fifth album “avril lavigne„.

afterwards the singer falls ill with lyme disease, transmitted by a tick bite. it felt like forever until the singer recovered. in september she reported with the song “head above water“ back, in february 2019 the sixth album with the same title was released.

the associated european tour should have taken place in 2020, but the pandemic made that impossible. now her concerts are finally being rescheduled – she even comes to the wiener stadthalle for one date! if you want to sink into nostalgia and are curious about what became of the lady, you should quickly secure one of the remaining tickets! it will be wonderful!

27.04.2023 / avril lavigne in the wiener stadthalle (fb event) (tickets)

