DRC: Notre Avenir launches its first training courses – Capsud.net

The Republican movement “Notre Avenir” has officially launched its project entitled: the new Congolese woman. It was on April 14, 2023 in Kinshasa at CEPAS that this event took place.

In her word for the occasion, Maître Marie Louise Efekele thanked the women present on this occasion. This, even before taking stock of the day’s activity.

« Thank you very much for your presence. You came with your own means. That’s the new Congolese woman who doesn’t wait to be given transport money. to come and listen to the real projects that concern her“, she said.

Speaking of the project, the president of the movement began by presenting those who accompany her.

« We have just launched our project the new Congolese woman alongside our partners: pona Ekolo, the buswe institute academy, the Anzuluni Bembe Foundation… »

.

The objectives of the training

According to Marie Louise Efekele, the objective of this initiative is to help novice and aspiring women in the management of public affairs. Because she says, tomorrow, they will lead this country, but with what basis?


This is why, she adds, this initiative aims to offer them a base, by equipping them to manage the Republic well.

.

What you need to know about “Our Future”

This movement is an initiative of Master Marie Louise Efekele. Born from the desire for real change and an ambitious vision for the DRC. This structure is the result of a long reflection on the challenges facing our country. And about ways to overcome it.

Our Future aims to develop the DRC through youth. A committed, trained and educated youth, in particular with training focused on:

Youth civics;
female leadership;
The fight for social integration as well as the popularization of justice for the promotion of the rule of law.

Note that it is in Kikwit that the structure was launched by Master Marie Louise Efekele.

.

Emongo Gerome


