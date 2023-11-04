Home » spotlight | cigarettes after sex
spotlight | cigarettes after sex

spotlight | cigarettes after sex

October 28,

the band project “cigarettes after sexwas founded in 2008 in El Paso, Texas by Greg Gonazelz. In 2012 he self-produced the EP “I” including the hit “nothing’s gonna hurt you baby”. A little later he moved to New York and recorded the single “Affection” and released it together with the cover “Keep on Loving You”.

And then everything took on a bit of a life of its own – the ambient pop project gained a lot of attention through YouTube and live performances without an album in their pockets were the result. In 2016, due to the YouTube hype, Cigarettes After Sex were even at the Out of the Woods Festival in Wiesen and in Vienna’s B72 (click here for the report at the time).

A year later, in 2017, the self-titled was finally released debut album “cigarettes after sex” published. Further appearances in clubs and festivals followed (and there were always Viennese concerts in Vienna, such as this one) and the next album was in the starting blocks: the second album was finally released in October 2019 “cry„.

Fortunately, “cigarettes after sex” can be seen in Vienna on a regular basis, the next time being in the Gasometer. When it comes to this type of music, remember: under no circumstances talk, just listen, then nothing will stand in the way of the trance-like concert experience!

02.11.2023 / cigarettes after sex im gasometer (fb-event) (tickets)

Cigarettes after Sex Spotlight

