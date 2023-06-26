spotlight | foals – wienkonzert.com

the history of the bandfoalsbegan around 2005 in oxford, england – andrew mears was a singer in the band youthmovies, jack bevan, lina simon and yannis philippakis were in the band the edmund firtgerald, and walter gervers and jimmy smith were in the band “face meets grill” when making music. at some point everyone got together, founded the band “foals” and recorded the ep “hull” on. andrew mears left a short time later, and edwin congreave, whom yannis had met in a bar, joined the band as a replacement.

in 2007 the band released the singles “hummer” and “matheltics‘ and then started working on the debut album. with the labels transgressive records and sub pop, she had a good chance of getting off to a great start. And that’s how it was: the debut record “antidotes“was released in early 2008 and was a hit mainly in england but also in europe and japan.

more albums followed, namely “total life forever‘ in 2010 and ‘holy fore” in 2013, and the fan base kept growing. the singlesspanish sahara„, „inhaler” and “my number“ went through the roof and were sometimes even awarded.

in 2015 the song “mountain at my gates” and was therefore a harbinger of the fourth album “, which was released in summer 2015what went down“. extensive tours in 2016 sealed their final, worldwide breakthrough. after that it got a little quieter again, rightly so: “foals” were working on new albums – in march 2018 “everything not saved will be lost part 1’ and in october 2019 ‘everything not saved will be lost part 2“. in addition to a great performance at the glastonbury festival 2019, a documentary entitled “rip up the road” was also released. this was supposed to be a foretaste of an extensive world tour in 2020 – the pandemic unfortunately ruined these plans.

in june 2022 the foals released their seventh album “life is yours“ and with this album also a bunch of hit singles. but the most important thing: live dates have been announced in the meantime! Luckily, an appointment brings the band to Vienna – come to the gasometer on June 27th, 2023 and celebrate the band “foals” with all your emotions. it will be a dream!

27.06.2023 / foals im gasometer (fb-event) (tickets)

