The House of the Famous: Bárbara Torres Eliminated in Sixth Gala, Missing Chance at 4 Million Pesos Prize

Title: Bárbara Torres Expelled from “The House of the Famous” in Sixth Elimination Gala

Subtitle: Wendy Guevara Returns After Technical Failure

July 15, 2022

This week, the popular reality show “The House of the Famous” left viewers shocked as Bárbara Torres was expelled during the sixth elimination gala. With her elimination, Torres lost the chance to claim the coveted 4 million pesos program award, leaving the remaining participants eagerly competing for the grand prize.

“The House of the Famous” has been known for its unexpected eliminations, and this time it was no different. Previously, the show saw the departure of the famous driver, Paul Stanley, marking the fifth consecutive elimination for ‘Team Cielo.’ Stanley’s elimination left the remaining members of ‘Team Cielo’ on edge, as they continued to fight for their survival in the competition.

For those unfamiliar with the elimination gala, it is a crucial stage in the reality show where the participant with the fewest votes is revealed and subsequently eliminated. Being eliminated at this stage signifies the end of the journey for the contestants, as they are unable to proceed further in the competition.

This week, the nominated participants were Poncho de Nigris, Wendy Guevara, and Barbara Torres, after Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez saved the Spanish actor Jorge Losa. The tension rises as the fate of these contestants now lies in the hands of the voting audience.

Viewers eagerly anticipating the elimination gala can catch it this Sunday, July 16, starting at 8:30 p.m. The gala will be broadcasted on open television (Las Estrellas) as well as through the streaming platform Vix. The pre-gala will start at 8:00 p.m., and the post-gala will follow at 11:00 p.m., exclusive to the Vix streaming platform.

To participate in the voting process for your favorite contestant, follow these simple steps:

1. Tune in to the pre-gala, gala, or post-gala on Vix, taking place on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, or Sunday.

2. Visit the official website of “The House of the Famous.”

3. Navigate to the ‘voting’ section.

4. Select the participant you wish to vote for.

5. Click on ‘Send vote’ to submit your choice.

In a turn of events during the sixth elimination gala, the first name called was Nigris Poncho. However, a technical failure disrupted the proceedings, leaving Barbara Torres and Wendy Guevara in a state of uncertainty. After resolving the technical issue, Wendy Guevara made a comeback, resuming her journey on the reality show. Unfortunately, the Argentine actress, Barbara Torres, became the sixth participant to be eliminated.

For live and up-to-date coverage of all the details, follow our minute-by-minute updates and stay informed about the latest happenings in “The House of the Famous.”

Remember to tune in and vote for your favorite contestants to ensure their success in the weeks to come.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates from “The House of the Famous.”

