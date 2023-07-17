ESPN Arbitration Specialist Criticizes Referee’s Decisions in Mexico vs. Panama Gold Cup 2023 Final

Title: ESPN Analyst Criticizes Referee Errors in Gold Cup 2023 Final Between Mexico and Panama

Date: July 16, 2023

ESPN’s arbitration specialist, Felipe Ramos Rizo, has pointed out several controversial decisions made by the referee, Said Martinez, during the Gold Cup 2023 final between Mexico and Panama at Sofi Stadium.

Ramos Rizo, a former First Division referee, criticized Martinez for not awarding a penalty in favor of Mexico. He specifically highlighted an incident involving Jorge Sánchez, who simulated a foul inside the penalty area. According to Ramos Rizo, Sánchez should have received a yellow card for diving.

In addition, Ramos Rizo argued that Johan Vásquez, a player for the Mexican team, should have been sent off in the first half for a tackle on a Panama player. However, Martinez only showed Vásquez a yellow card for the challenge.

Ramos Rizo also mentioned that Henry Martín’s goal, assisted by Luis Romo, was correctly disallowed due to an offside call supported by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Moreover, Ramos Rizo criticized the referee’s failure to award a penalty against Henry Martín. The striker was obstructed in the small area, preventing him from making clean contact with the ball, but no foul was given.

Despite these controversial incidents, the first half of the Gold Cup final between Mexico and Panama ended in a goalless draw.

Ramos Rizo expressed his concerns about the quality of refereeing in CONCACAF and deemed the performance of Said Martinez “alarming.” He specifically criticized the decision to withdraw a yellow card with the assistance of the “WAS” (presumably referring to the VAR), despite the system being designed to review only direct red card situations.

“This Honduran referee, Said Martinez, is very bad. He lacks proper game control and decision-making skills. The refereeing in @Concacaf is alarming,” Ramos Rizo posted on his social media accounts.

The arbitration controversies have overshadowed the Gold Cup final, raising concerns about the competence and consistency of refereeing in the tournament. Fans, players, and analysts alike are calling for increased attention to improve the quality of officiating in future matches.

