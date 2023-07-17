Home » Essmar attended sewerage affectation in Ondas del Caribe
News

Essmar attended sewerage affectation in Ondas del Caribe

by admin
Essmar attended sewerage affectation in Ondas del Caribe

The Company reiterates that, in the face of any eventuality, it is prepared to provide care through its mission areas.

Essmar always ready to attend to the affectations presented with the system sewage system reached the Ondas del Caribe neighborhood to solve the affectations that arose in the sewage systemproduct of the use of equipment for the management of residual waters of a lower capacity than the collector that crosses commune five and which is being intervened at the height of the Miguel Pinedo sector by the Sustainable Urban Development Company, Edus, in the development of his project ‘My Street’which causes affectations such as overflows of the service at certain hours of the day and in several surrounding sectors.

It may interest you: Essmar collects 20 tons of waste in a post-consumer day

As support to the community and within the framework of the good provision of the service of sewer system, Essmar invites the Edus to count on the advisory services provided by Essmar in order to optimize the service. Finally, the Company reiterates that, in the face of any eventuality, it is prepared to provide care through its mission areas.

It should be noted that, in order to restore reliability in the sewage system of the city of Santa Marta, the Essmar has been executing important works such as the one carried out in 2021 in El Pantano, where the expansion was carried out in a 40% of the collector capacity and in 2022 with the replacement of 114 meters of network in the Miguel Pinedo neighborhood, all this with the aim of benefiting the inhabitants of the sectors with a better service Tayronita, Fundadores, Chimila 2, Ondas del Caribe, Galicia, Olaya Herrera and El Pantano.

See also  12/1[Talking about current affairs]Jiang Zemin passed away at a delicate moment, how will the coffin be concluded after sixteen years in power? The white paper storm shakes the stability of the overall situation? Political and Legal Committee ordered to settle accounts after autumn? - Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin

It may interest you: Essmar supervises critical cleaning points in Santa Marta

You may also like

Şimşek met with his US counterpart Yellen at...

China’s Assertiveness Heightens Insecurity in the Pacific: New...

More than 20,000 IDs registered during a special...

SV Ried: Negotiations with a center forward are...

Football Tournament and Behavioral Change: AV2M launches the...

Wildfire Smoke from Canada Engulfs the United States,...

Several congressmen from the Green Alliance did not...

Trump is back – 17.07.2023

Lomé hosts high-level meeting on accelerating vaccinations after...

Two soldiers die in confrontation with FARC dissidents

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy