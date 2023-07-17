Essmar attended sewerage affectation in Ondas del Caribe

The Company reiterates that, in the face of any eventuality, it is prepared to provide care through its mission areas.

Essmar always ready to attend to the affectations presented with the system sewage system reached the Ondas del Caribe neighborhood to solve the affectations that arose in the sewage systemproduct of the use of equipment for the management of residual waters of a lower capacity than the collector that crosses commune five and which is being intervened at the height of the Miguel Pinedo sector by the Sustainable Urban Development Company, Edus, in the development of his project ‘My Street’which causes affectations such as overflows of the service at certain hours of the day and in several surrounding sectors.

As support to the community and within the framework of the good provision of the service of sewer system, Essmar invites the Edus to count on the advisory services provided by Essmar in order to optimize the service. Finally, the Company reiterates that, in the face of any eventuality, it is prepared to provide care through its mission areas.

It should be noted that, in order to restore reliability in the sewage system of the city of Santa Marta, the Essmar has been executing important works such as the one carried out in 2021 in El Pantano, where the expansion was carried out in a 40% of the collector capacity and in 2022 with the replacement of 114 meters of network in the Miguel Pinedo neighborhood, all this with the aim of benefiting the inhabitants of the sectors with a better service Tayronita, Fundadores, Chimila 2, Ondas del Caribe, Galicia, Olaya Herrera and El Pantano.

