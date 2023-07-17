an exclusive tribute to the legendary 300 SL

The new Mercedes-AMG SL is an exclusive show car, designed to satisfy the desires of the richest and most passionate, but the Italian division of the famous three-pronged brand has decided to launch a limited edition with a vintage flavor. The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Tribute Edition pays special tribute to one of its most important predecessors, a true legend in the German automotive scene.

The 300 SL looks back on a history of over 70 years, which is more than enough reason to honor this model with the new Mercedes-AMG SL. Its name says it all, but the numbers refer not only to the version on which it is based, but to the limited number of units available. Only 55 specimens were entrusted to the expert hands of the Manufaktur customizers.

This special edition is offered in two unique combinations, even if the German brand has not specified the distribution of units for each option. Both configurations boast a distinctive sporty character, with external and internal color contrasts. The first option features a refined Silver High-Tech Magno finish, with Blu Navi Nappa leather interior, while the second offers a bold color combination with Côte d’Azur Blue for the bodywork and red tones for the cabin.

Both configurations have been specially developed for the Italian market, in close collaboration between Mercedes Italia and the experts of the official AMG Performance centres, who provide personalized advice to customers for choosing the best color combinations for the bodywork and interiors.

The two versions share the same engine, a powerful 4.0-litre biturbo V8 that powers the AMG SL 55, delivering a maximum output of 476 hp. This option represents one of the best performing offers currently available, with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. Mercedes Italia has not yet announced the price or availability date of this special edition, but it is expected that it will easily cross the €200,000 mark.

