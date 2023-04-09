Home Entertainment spotlight | sam smith – wienkonzert.com
Posted on 7. April 2023

sam smith“ was born as samuel frederick smith in 1992 in the british bishops stotford and grew up in a small village. as a child, parents always encouraged musicality, until sam smith moved to london at the age of 18 to build his own career. there smith meets jimmy napes, with whom the song “lay me down“ arises. before “lay me down” was released, however, the dancepop duo snapped “disclosure” the voice of sam smith for the song “latch“ – the song became a hit and sam smith became famous more or less overnight.

and then everything happened very quickly: in october 2013 the debut ep “nirvana“, then came a nomination for the brit awards and smith made it onto the bbc sound of 2014 list. in may 2014 the debut album “in the lonely hour“, which received four Grammys and on top of that an Oscar just around the corner – for the theme song of a James Bond film. in autumn 2017 the second album “the thrill of it all“- That same year, the world also learned that Sam Smith is non-binary, meaning he’s neither male nor female.

in 2020 the third album “love goes‘ was released, and in January 2023 finally the fourth album ‘gloria“ – always accompanied by unimaginable success. most recently, sam smith fell mainly through the hit “unholy“ on – and by now absolutely everyone should be familiar with this person. so don’t miss the chance to see sam smith live – we’re sure to have a show that’s going to be absolutely insane!

05/18/2023 / sam smith in the wiener stadthalle (fb event) (tickets)

