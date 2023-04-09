The second leak of top secret US documents on social media would also reveal that US intelligence spies on its allies. The reports New York Times.

The papers, in some cases so classified that they cannot be shared even with the closest allies, concern not only the plans for Ukraine but also other delicate

dossier at the center of US security: China, the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East (particularly Israel and the Mossad leaders) and terrorism.

According to the New York newspaper, the pages published online also discuss the debate in South Korea regarding the possibility of supply artillery ammunition for use in Ukraine, a decision that would have violated Seoul’s policy on providing lethal aid. Part of the documents reports that Korean officials were concerned that US President Biden could do pressure on the Seoul government to deliver aid.

Another section of the documents, sourced from the CIA, is more explicit about how the United States learned of South Korea’s decisions and points out that the information came from «an intelligence report».

According to the newspaper, the leak has already complicated relations with allies, raising questions about America’s ability to keep secrets, while revelations about spying on allies could damage diplomatic ties. The documents also reveal how successful the American services have been to penetrate deep into the Russian military and security apparatusallowing him to warn the Ukrainians about incoming attacks in time.