“It hurts, but it’s worth it”

A lot of people must have asked him: «Andrea Delogubut how do you wear that dress without going out of breast?”. The dress in question is the one sported by the presenter of the Tim Summer Hits during the last musical event on Sunday of Rai2, which leaves little to the imagination, showing generous portions of decollette without ever falling into vulgarity… or the unexpected. And so Delogu wanted to share with the follower her painful beauty trick.

Andrea Delogu is at the helm of Tim Summer Hits together with Nek. The couple receives the consent of the public, but it was the presenter who stole the show during the last episode, broadcast on Sunday 2 July. Delogu sported a suit in designer chiffon Albert Ferretti with a wide neckline and laces on the front, which highlighted its physicist Perfect. The show did not go unnoticed on social media, where comments from fans followed: “To me that dress would look like a delicatessen sausage, she looks like a goddess,” writes a user on Twitter. «41 years old!», reads an Instagram story reposted by Andrea herself. But there is another curiosity related to the dress: «But how does she keep up?». Well, the mystery is soon revealed: an adhesive strip to place on the breast to prevent embarrassing accidents. The beauty secret was shared with fans by Delogu: «For all the girls who ask me. You will understand … », she writes in a tweet in which the miraculous patch is seen. “But doesn’t it hurt when you take it off?” they ask. “Yes very much. But it’s worth it…”.

Boyfriend

Andrea Delogu, after the end of the marriage with Francesco Montanari, embarked on a relationship that has now been going on for more than two years with the model Luigi Bruno, 24 years old. The age difference is not an obstacle to their love, and she said of him in a recent interview: «I had lost my enthusiasm. Instead, also thanks to Luigi, everything is new again».

