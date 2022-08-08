Original title: Star Guangzhou joined the live broadcast and brought high-quality resources to the live broadcast track to accelerate the influx

Star Chen Meixing (pictured) Guangzhou joined the live broadcast with goods by Tang Guijiang

China News Service, Guangzhou, August 8th (Reporter Tang Guijiang) On the afternoon of August 8th, actor Chen Meixing’s live broadcast delivery signing ceremony was launched in Guangzhou to build a future live broadcast base. Chen Meixing said that he is optimistic about the development of the live broadcast industry. The blue ocean, the future We will strive to bring more carefully selected good products and a better life experience to fans.

After the signing ceremony, Chen Meixing said in an interview with Chinanews.com that he had been in touch with the live broadcast industry two years ago, and he had also operated physical stores offline, such as postpartum recovery centers, beauty centers, etc., and deeply felt that it is very difficult for women today. , not only to take care of career and family, but also to maintain their own beauty, I hope to make good use of my professional knowledge, I want to help more female friends.

Chen Meixing, who has obtained the qualification certificate of rehabilitation physiotherapist, said that online shopping is mixed, and it may be difficult for ordinary netizens to identify. With strength, she hopes that this cooperation will give her a fresh start.

Chen Meixing is a mainland actor. In 2008, Chen Meixing participated in the first movie “Poppy Flowers No Longer Bloom”, and has participated in the TV series “The New Biography of Chu Liuxiang”, “The Bride in Tears”, “Sou Shen Ji”, “One and Eight”. “Dear Marriage” and many other TV series; Chen Meixing has also made a lot of achievements in the film industry, and starred in the movie “Come Back and Love Again”, which is also widely praised by fans; Chen Meixing has made more than 50 works before and after, and was shortlisted for the best actress at the Miami Film Festival in the United States Nominated, “Rolling Sisters” won the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Best Screening Award.

Guangzhou is known as the “Millennium Commercial Capital”. In recent years, with the accelerated penetration of online live broadcasts into all walks of life, “live broadcast + entertainment” methods such as live shows and live games have attracted a large number of users and made a lot of profits. Guangzhou has also taken advantage of the trend. Instead, it is proposed to build Guangzhou into a well-known “live-streaming e-commerce capital” in the country. At present, the e-commerce live broadcast industry in Guangzhou is developing rapidly. The “Guangdong Province Live E-commerce White Paper” released by the Guangzhou E-Commerce Industry Association shows that in May 2022 alone, Guangzhou’s total live broadcast sales reached 9.355 billion yuan, accounting for 62% of the total live broadcast e-commerce transactions in Guangdong Province. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: