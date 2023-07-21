Stray Kids Makes History as the First K-pop Boy Group to Perform at Lollapalooza Paris

Stray Kids, the popular South Korean boy group, is set to make history by being the first K-pop boy group to appear as the opening guest at Lollapalooza Paris. The news, announced on July 21, has created quite a buzz among fans around the world.

Lollapalooza Paris, one of the most renowned music festivals in the world, will be held at Hippodrome Paris Longchamp. Stray Kids will take the stage on the 21st as the opening guest, marking a significant milestone for both the group and the K-pop industry.

The group’s participation in Lollapalooza Paris showcases their growing popularity not only in South Korea but also internationally. With their unique music style and impressive performances, Stray Kids has been capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

This year’s Lollapalooza Paris lineup also includes renowned artists such as Spanish singer ROSALÍA and American rapper Kendrick Lamar. The festival is expected to draw around 65,000 fans each day, highlighting the massive following these artists have.

Stray Kids’ inclusion as the opening guest is seen as a significant step forward for K-pop’s global recognition and acceptance. It emphasizes the genre’s ability to transcend language and cultural barriers, captivating audiences from different parts of the world.

Fans of Stray Kids, also known as Stays, have expressed their excitement and support for the group’s groundbreaking achievement. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of anticipation and well-wishes for the members of Stray Kids.

The group, known for their energetic performances and relatable music, has been making waves in the K-pop industry since their debut in 2018. With their infectious charisma and talent, they have swiftly risen to prominence, solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with.

As Stray Kids takes the stage at Lollapalooza Paris, their performance will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the audience and further solidify their position as global stars. This milestone achievement not only showcases their immense talent but also paves the way for more K-pop acts to gain international recognition.

Stray Kids’ participation in Lollapalooza Paris is a momentous occasion for both the group and their fans. It symbolizes the continuous growth and global reach of K-pop, proving that it is a genre that transcends borders and captivates audiences worldwide.

