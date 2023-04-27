Home » Strong blow for Barrio Parque: he lost in Sunchales and was left out of the Argentine League
by admin
neighborhood park He was against the ropes and couldn’t get away. After an excellent regular phase in which they won the “1” of the Argentine Basketball League, they were left out in the first round of the playoffs. The team led by Gustavo Peirone lost in Sunchales with Libertad by 85-76 and was down 1-3 in the quarterfinal series.

The series began with a distressing victory for Parque in two extra periods, by 98-95, while in the second Libertad celebrated as a visitor by 82-78, and repeated but at home 68-63 (played on the Unión field).

As it happened throughout the series, Barrio Parque was never comfortable with the game proposed by Libertad. The santafesinos stayed with the first chapter by 20-16. Always close, Verde del Sur went ahead 25-24 in three minutes of the second quarter, with a conversion by Ramiro Ledesma. But Tigre was very effective and won the first half 42-32.

Libertad had a difference of 16 before the break, while the “Negro” Peirone team lifted on both sides, and with the help of Buchaillot and Juan Bejar, they got fully into the game in the third chapter. Parque put in a 30-18 partial and went ahead 62-60 closing the fourth.

The last segment was very even, played with game and heart. The local team took a 6 lead: 77-71 with 4 minutes to play. Parque was not accurate in free practice, while Libertad almost did not miss and stretched 80-73 with 1’54 remaining.

Parque did not surrender, he could do everything, but it was not enough and he felt the hard impact of defeat and elimination. Nahuel Buchaillot, with 22 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

Defeat of San Isidro

In Santiago del Estero, San Isidro de San Francisco lost to Independiente and the ticket to the North Conference semifinals will be played at home. The team from Santiago prevailed 87 to 72 and tied the series 2-2.

On Friday, at the Los Halcones stadium, the fifth and decisive game of the quarterfinal key will be played. San Isidro comfortably won the first two games by 112-77 and 85-66, while Independiente was left with the third by 80-72. The winner of the series will face Ameghino de Villa María in the semifinals, who “swept” Montmartre de Catamarca.

The team led by Daniel Beltramo did not reach the 21 points of Santiago Ludueña.

