Melco Crown Entertainment Limited announced the official opening of the second phase of Studio City’s indoor water park and its own branded hotel, “The Stars”. According to Melco Crown Entertainment, with these unique additions, visitors can have year-round fun at the all-weather indoor water park and explore the charm of the modern city at the new hotel tower, further realizing Macau’s vision as a leisure and tourism destination.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MelcoSaid that the opening of the indoor water park and the Star Tower opened a new chapter for Studio City, which not only marks an important milestone in the diversified development of Macao, but also demonstrates Melco’s confidence in the future of Macao and its determination to promote diversified development . The above projects, together with other facilities to be opened in the third quarter of this year, will further strengthen the leading position of Melco in entertainment and entertainment in Asia, and confirm Melco has always kept its promise and unswervingly contributed to the future of Macau .

The second phase of Studio City, which cost US$1.2 billion to build, was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, a famous international architectural firm. Facilities for conference and exhibition venues. The project will enrich Melco’s existing next-generation world-class entertainment experience and further enhance the unique Studio City brand.

New entertainment hotspots at Studio City Phase 2 include: