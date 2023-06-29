Studiologic officially launches a new movie sound pack: Movie Pack free download- midifan: We focus on computer music

In June 2023, Studiologic officially launched a brand new sound pack, officially named “Movie Pack”, which is a combination of sounds composed of brass and string ensembles, suitable for many musical styles and acoustic music, whether it is from Whether it is a gentle choreography or an epic film score, it can be easily controlled.

The sounds of this orchestral brass ensemble include fat and mellow Horns sounds with classic slow attack, and various brass parts with different performance dynamics and overtones.

The Strings section has a very wide stereo effect, suitable both for use with other instruments and for purely orchestral parts in any musical genre.

Complete tone list👇

Numa Compact 2, Numa Compact 2x models are available:

Movie Strings 1 Movie Strings 2 Movie Strings 3 Movie Brass 1 Movie Brass 2 Movie Brass 3

Numa X Piano, Numa X Piano GT models available:

Movie Strings 1 Movie Strings 2 Movie Strings 3 Movie Brass 1 Movie Brass 2 Movie Brass 3 Movie Brass 4

How to get

1. Download the new sound library:

Numa Compact 2 Numa Compact 2x Numa X Piano GT Numa X Piano

2. Install through Numa Manager

https://www.studiologic-music.com/support/articles/numa_manager/

Studiologic keyboard purchase: Taobao/Tmall/JD.com search for “Ya Yaling”

