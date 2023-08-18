Home » Supreme Unveils Highly Anticipated Seoul Flagship Store: A Blend of Fashion, Art, and Culture
Supreme’s Highly Anticipated Store in Seoul, South Korea Finally Opens

Seoul, South Korea – After much anticipation, Supreme’s new store in Seoul has finally opened its doors. The grand opening aligns perfectly with the launch of their 2023 autumn and winter collection.

Located in the fashionable district of Sinsa-dong in Gangnam, Seoul, the store is surrounded by numerous clothing boutiques, designer shops, and charming coffee houses. Known for its casual, comfortable, and fashionable atmosphere, Sinsa-dong is a well-renowned area in Seoul.

Stepping into the new Supreme store, visitors are immediately greeted by clean white walls and a contemporary aesthetic. The interior features collage walls, wall illustrations, and artwork by renowned artist Nate Lowman. Noteworthy details include a bullet hole creation by Lowman, suspended sound system, and large money stack seats at the center of the store.

According to an official announcement, the Seoul store officially opened on August 19th. To commemorate the occasion, Supreme released limited edition Box Logo T-Shirts and Hoodies. The designs feature the Korean national flower, the hibiscus, along with the iconic Box Logo and the store’s address, making them highly sought after by streetwear enthusiasts and Supreme fans alike.

Supreme Seoul is conveniently located at 648 Sinsa-Dong, Gangnam-Gu, Seoul 06020, South Korea. Those interested in exploring the new store can visit for an immersive and thrilling Supreme experience.

The opening of Supreme’s store in Seoul marks a significant milestone for the brand’s expansion into the Asian market. With its highly coveted streetwear and strong brand presence, Supreme is sure to attract a plethora of fashion-forward individuals in the heart of South Korea’s stylish capital.

