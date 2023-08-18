Chinese Track and Field Team Aims for Gold at 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

World Athletics Championships in Budapest Kicks Off Tomorrow, Chinese Track and Field Team Strives for Gold Medals

The highly anticipated 2023 World Athletics Championships is set to commence tomorrow in Budapest, Hungary. Excitement looms in the air as athletes from various countries gear up to compete for glory. Among them is the Chinese track and field team, which has sent a strong contingent of 41 athletes to participate in 17 events. With the opening ceremony just hours away, the leaders of the Chinese Athletics Association have boldly declared their aim to secure 2 to 3 gold medals in this year’s World Championships.

The Chinese track and field team has a rich history in race walking, which is regarded as one of their traditional strongholds. In the men’s and women’s 20 kilometers and 35 kilometers race walks, the Chinese team has deployed their best athletes. The women’s 20km race walk will witness the formidable duo of Olympic champion Liu Hong and world record holder Yang Jiayu joining forces. Liu Hong, a seasoned veteran at 36 years old, has already clinched four championships in the World Championships and holds an impressive collection of Olympic medals. Yang Jiayu, on the other hand, won the gold medal in the 20-kilometer race walk at the 2017 London World Championships and set a world record this year.

The 35-kilometer race walk has replaced the 50-kilometer race walk as an official event in the World Championships for the first time. Chinese athletes Qieyang Shi, Bai Xueying, and Li Maocuo will compete in the women’s 35-kilometer race, while He Xianghong, Wang Qin, and Tashi Yang Ben will represent China in the men’s category. He Xianghong, who achieved the best time this year in the National Race Walking Grand Prix, is aiming to continue his winning streak. Zhang Jun, Wang Chaochao, and Niu Wenchao will be competing in the men’s 20-kilometer race walk, with Zhang Jun holding the top position in the world rankings this season. Expectations are high for these athletes to make a strong start on the first day of the competition.

Another bright spot for the Chinese track and field team lies in the women’s shot put event. Gong Lijiao, the Tokyo Olympic champion, will team up with rookies Song Jiayuan and Zhang Linru. Gong Lijiao has an impressive record, with 2 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals from the past 8 World Championships. Determined to reclaim her title, Gong Lijiao has expressed her anticipation for the upcoming competition. However, she faces tough competition from American player Maggie Ewan and Canadian player Sarah Mitton, who have thrown impressive scores this season. Gong Lijiao’s best score thus far is 20.06 meters.

Feng Bin, the reigning women’s discus gold medalist, will also represent China in Budapest. This season, she set a new personal best of 66.81 meters, ranking fifth in the world. However, she will face stiff competition from Tokyo Olympic champion Allman of the United States and Portuguese star Liliana. In the women’s javelin event, the Chinese team boasts Tokyo Olympic champion Liu Shiying. However, Liu Shiying’s form this year has been lackluster, with a best score of 61 meters 63, which ranks only 19th in the world.

For the men’s events, the Chinese track and field team has sent 20 athletes, including Wang Jianan, the defending long jump champion of the World Championships. Wang Jianan clinched the title in spectacular fashion at the last World Championships with a final jump of 8.36 meters. This season, his personal best stands at 8.26 meters, currently ranking 11th in the world.

With the World Championships and the Asian Games closely scheduled, the Chinese track and field team has made strategic plans to minimize disruptions to their preparations. The team will depart for Budapest in six batches, ensuring minimal impact on their Asian Games training. After completing their respective competitions, athletes from each event will return to the Asian Games training center in three batches to continue their preparations.

The world eagerly awaits the start of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, where athletes will showcase their talents and strive for greatness. China‘s track and field team is armed with determination, aiming to bring home gold medals and make their nation proud. As the competition unfolds in Budapest, all eyes will be on the Chinese athletes, ready to witness their remarkable performances.