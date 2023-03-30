Original title: Abdu scored 23+15, Clemons scored 24 points, Xinjiang beat Beijing Enterprises to end 10-game losing streak

On March 29th, Beijing time, the third stage of the 2022-2023 season CBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Xinjiang team at home defeated the Beijing Beikong team 98-92, ending a 10-game losing streak. losing streak. Among them, Clemons had 24 points, while Abdul Saramu had 23 points and 15 rebounds.

The score of the four quarters (Xinjiang team first): 19-15, 39-30, 19-25, 21-22. Xinjiang team: Abdu 23 points and 15 rebounds, Arslan 12 points and 4 assists, Farr 9 points and 7 rebounds, Tang Caiyu 8 points, Qi Lin 6 points, Yu Dehao 4 points and 4 assists, Clemons 24 points. North Control Team: Zhang Fan 21 points and 6 rebounds, Liao Sanning 13 points and 7 assists, Yu Changdong 12 points and 7 rebounds, Zou Yuchen 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Haas 10 points, Allen 9 points, Liu Xiaoyu 5 points, Gordon 6 points.

The Xinjiang team, which played at home, easily led 9-5 at the start, especially at the first height, Farr had an obvious advantage. Zou Yuchen suffered two fouls after only playing for 3 minutes. Liao Sanning made an assist and a single to tie the score. Afterwards, the two teams entered into a rotation. Arslan hit the Xinjiang team’s first three-pointer, and Yu Changdong responded with 3 points to tie the score at 14. With 3 minutes left, the Xinjiang team took a 19-15 lead in the first quarter with a 5-1 spurt. In the second quarter, Gordon scored 2+1 first, and then hit 3 points. He scored 8 points in a row to overtake the score. Zhu Xuhang and Clemons made continuous long-range three-pointers to stop the bleeding. Although Yu Changdong made a three-pointer for the North Control team, Clemons felt hot. He made three consecutive three-pointers and blasted 18 in a single quarter. points, helping the Xinjiang team expand the point difference to more than 10 points. At halftime, the Xinjiang team led the North Control team by 13 points 58-45.

In the third quarter, the Beikong team in the away game did not score in the 2 minutes and 30 seconds before the start. Tang Caiyu hit 3 points, and the Xinjiang team played a 5-0 spurt to expand the point difference to 18 points. After the timeout, Liao Sanning made consecutive shots with penalties, Allen hit a 3-pointer, and the North Control team played a wave of 16-2 attacks to chase the score to 61-65. At the critical moment, Abdul Saramu stormed the inside line, and Clemons made a super long three-pointer at the buzzer. With Abdul’s first personal three-pointer, the difference between the two teams returned to 10 points. Yu Dehao and Haas were sentenced to a physical foul because of a conflict. At the end of the three quarters, the Xinjiang team led 77-70. In the last quarter, the North Control team started with a 7-2 spurt to narrow the point difference to 2 points. Abdu stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer, and Zhang Fan responded with two three-pointers, tying the score to 87 at one point. Abdu made two free throws, he contributed 11 points in the final quarter, and also caused Yu Changdong to leave the field with six fouls. In the end, the Xinjiang team defeated the Beijing Beikong team 98-92, ending a 10-game losing streak, while the Beikong team suffered a 3-game losing streak.

Xinjiang team starting: Farr, Qi Lin, Yu Dehao, Abdu, Tang Caiyu

North Control team starting: Zou Yuchen, Allen, Liao Sanning, Zhang Fan, Yu Changdong

