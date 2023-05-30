Susana Roccasalvo and José María Listorti, facing each other: the driver’s word

Susana Roccasalvo, expressed her fury in a strong defense addressed to the protagonists and producers of the work matilda the musical. Roccasalvo accused Laurita Fernández and José María Listorti of disrespecting viewers after leaving her planted on a mobile.

During his program, Roccasalvo did not hold anything back and attacked Listorti and Fernández without filters, describing them as “rude people”. The host expressed her disappointment and criticized the lack of solidarity of the protagonists towards the only television program that supports the theater.

As the journalist explained, they had arranged an interview with the director of the play to talk with Laurita before her theater debut. However, the note was never carried out because the protagonists decided to continue with the rehearsals.

Visibly outraged, Roccasalvo stated: “They disrespect the viewers. They have sold 30,000 tickets, but they need to sell many more. Summer is coming, so organize things as they should be and do not disrespect the other workers. The theater lives from us, from the diffusion that those of us who dedicate ourselves to the show do.

The host also addressed the musical producers of the work, pointing out that this lack of respect is due to their absence in Argentina. In addition, she criticized other production companies that, according to her, only care about investing money without taking responsibility for the inconvenience. Roccasalvo stressed that the play has been rehearsing for two months and that the children have already performed.

In a forceful closing, Roccasalvo sentenced: “There is no forgiveness. Was over. May God help you all.”

José María Listorti’s response to Susana Roccasalvo

After the strong anger of the driver, from LAM they went in search of José María’s word on the matter. Far from getting angry, the television host also expressed: “I understand what happened to him because I was on that side, as are you. For 14 years I did show programs, depending a lot on mobiles and guests. More than once they have nailed us and more than once we have become angry, ”he said.

“I was on that side. It is horrible and it is to get angry. What I do have to say is that it was not on purpose. She thinks it was on purpose and it’s not. We are in a difficult stage. Tomorrow we have a general rehearsal with the public. On Wednesday we have two and Thursday is the official debut, ”she explained in relation to the decision they made not to make the note with the Roccasalvo cycle.

“We have been rehearsing for two months but it has been 15 days since we entered the theater. What Susana has to understand is that we do everything triple, because since there are children and the children cannot work every day, there are 3 different casts of children. There are three Matildas. That causes delays. I could not go to do the mobile because we were rehearsing and there was not a 15-minute bump, “continued explaining José María.

Listorti assured that at the time of rejecting the mobile he told his partner, Laurita, that Susana would be angry and commented that he knew it from his experience in the field and from knowing the driver’s temperament. “I sent him a message apologizing,” she said, noting that Roccasalvo accepted her request.