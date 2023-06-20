Andrea Taboada and Estefi Berardi talked about their departure from LAM live and the word of Ángel de Brito

This weekend two dismissals were known that shook social networks and entertainment portals. It was about the departure of Estefi Berardi and Andrea Taboada from LAM, who will stop being “little angels” in July. Although Berardi seems to have been the one who made the decision to leave, this was not the case with Taboada, who was extremely hurt this Monday on the program.

“Now, in principle, I am going to do Pasaplatos which is on Channel 13, the kitchen one, hosted by Carina Zampini and the truth is that it amuses me because I like to be seen doing something else too, I like to do different things.. I couldn’t do both things, not because of a schedule issue but because they are production companies that compete with each other. It seems to me a good opportunity to start now. In my case it was something that had been talked about for a long time, I didn’t know about Andrea, but mine was very talked about and Ángel always understood me in that sense. You told me ‘the decision you make, I’ll bank you’ and it’s super good, I’m leaving very happy. It is a program that changed my life, I am super happy to have passed through here ”, reflected Berardi when De Brito gave him the floor.

“Ehhhh… I’m sorry I spelled ‘decision’ wrong. The worst of the statement. I know how to write, at that moment obviously, in sadness, it escaped me, ”Taboada began by saying when his turn came, referring to the statement on social networks where he slipped his disassociation from the program.

“What I said there is what happens to me now, and what I feel. And I also thank you… I’m sad, obviously, but I think it was also something to tell because I had to internalize it somehow. Not to get rid of it, but to express it. I didn’t know about Estefi, and that… I understand that they are replacements, obviously it hurts a lot but hey… it will take time, I don’t know. I don’t face her, that ”, he closed about it.