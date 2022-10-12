Delivering packages to their customers in a sustainable way by moving their transportation network away from fossil fuels. This is the declared objective of Amazon. And to achieve it, the e-commerce giant has decided to focus on renewable energy. Starting in 2023, Amazon’s trucks will be powered by diesel fuel produced by mixing clean hydrogen from renewable sources with carbon dioxide from industrial waste. A formula that, according to the global giant founded by Jeff Bezos, drastically reduces carbon emissions compared to oil-based ones. This new ‘electric fuel’ will be supplied to Amazon by the Californian startup Infinium and will be used, initially, in Southern California for trucks that make medium-distance deliveries, especially those that transport products from suppliers and logistics centers to the sorting network. Infinium will deliver the fuel needed by its trucks to Amazon to travel approximately 5 million miles per year. In addition, the startup plans to build one of the world‘s first electro-fuel manufacturing facilities in Texas. The facility will use green hydrogen produced from renewable energy and approximately 18,000 tons of recycled carbon waste per year, which would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. Infinium is one of 18 companies Amazon has invested in through ‘The Climate Pledge Fund’, its venture capital investment program that aims to grow companies that create technologies, products and services to accelerate a zero-carbon future. The agreement with Infinium will help Amazon move closer to its goal of achieving ‘zero emissions’ by 2040. “We have been developing this technology for almost a decade – said Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle – and we expect our electric fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of about 95% compared to traditional fossil fuels. We are thrilled to have the first fleet of Amazon trucks powered by electric fuels starting next year. This will mark the beginning of an important change for the entire transport sector “