Today Cellularline announced that some shareholders have signed a shareholders’ agreement with which they have undertaken not to accept the Offer at a price lower than Euro 5.20 per share. The takeover bid in question was promoted by 4 SIDE on the ordinary shares of Cellularline.

The Shareholders subscribing to the Agreement hold a total of no. 8,342,450 Cellularline shares, equal to over 38% of the share capital and 40% of the Issuer’s voting share capital.