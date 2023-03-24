Home Entertainment Swatch brings Botticelli, Hokusai and Pop Art to the dial
With the seven new models of the Art Journey Collection presented in recent days, Swatch has expanded the rich chapter of collaborations with the art world. The watches are the result of a partnership with three of the most important museums in the world (the Uffizi in Florence, the MoMA in New York and the Louvre Abu Dhabi) and with the Magritte Foundation, and reproduce famous works of art, interpreted by the brand by focusing and highlighting some details.

«Art is the best possible way to express ourselves in the world, as well as being one of the elements that most characterizes our DNA – says Alain Villard, CEO of Swatch -. By launching these models, we wanted our customers to wear masterpieces on their wrists». The two Swatch x MoMA are already available (it is the second collaboration with the American institution after the one in 2021) which present the works Reverie of 1965 and Girl from 1963 by Roy Lichtenstein, one of the most recognized interpreters of Pop art, and the two Swatch x Magritte, which of the works of the surrealist painter show, in the first model, The son of the man of 1964 and image betrayal from 1929.

From 13 April the first two Swatch x Le Gallerie degli Uffizi will be on sale with theAllegory of Spring and the Birth of Venus, two masterpieces by Sandro Botticelli, one of the greatest painters of the Renaissance. Finally, the Swatch x Louvre Abu Dhabi will be a two-sided model, which on one side shows the The Great Wave Off Kanagawa, work of 1831 by Katsushika Hokusai, and on the other the Astrolabe made between 1726 and 1727 by Muhammad ibn Ahmad Al-Battuti. «These partnerships arise both because we are contacted by museums and because we have the ambition to go to them. This is possible thanks to the work we have done over the years in this field», concludes Carlo Giordanetti, CEO of Swatch Art Peace Hotel.

