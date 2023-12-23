Sweden shows first images of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 stage

The stage is constructed in the shape of a cross. — © Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Swedish broadcaster SVT has shared the first images of the stage and lighting for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024.

The artists, including our entry Mustii, will literally be the center of attention during the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö. The stage will be centrally located in the Malmö Arena, completely surrounded by the audience. The images show that there will be movable LED cubes and LED floors, among other things. The stage itself is in the shape of a cross. Above it will be an impressive video and light installation, which the artists can use creatively.

The Eurovision Song Contest is convinced that various unique performances can be devised in this way, which can come closer to the audience – at home and in the hall. The design was created by Florian Wieder, a production designer who previously worked with Beyoncé and Adele, and who has already staged the song competition seven times. Fredrik Stormby provides the lights and screens, and previously worked on Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. The Eurovision Song Contest will take place from May 7 to 11, 2024.(eadp)

