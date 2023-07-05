“Sweeping Drugs 3: The End of the World” Premieres with Behind-the-Scenes Stories from Aaron Kwok and Louis Koo

Premiere of “Sweeping Drugs 3: The End of the World” – Aaron Kwok and Louis Koo Share Behind-the-Scenes Stories

Beijing, China – Yesterday, the highly-anticipated premiere of the movie “Sweeping Drugs 3: People at the End of the World” took place in Beijing. The star-studded event saw the attendance of director Qiu Litao, along with popular actors Louis Koo, Lau Ching Wan, and Aaron Kwok. Hong Tianming, Liu Haolong, and Su Chenyu were also present, engaging in an in-depth discussion with the audience.

Touted as one of the most classic IPs of Hong Kong movies, the “Sweeping Drugs” franchise has enjoyed immense success since its inception in 2013 with the release of “Sweeping Drugs 1” directed by Chen Musheng. The film quickly garnered both critical acclaim and box office success. In 2019, Qiu Litao took the helm from Chen Musheng and directed “Sweeping Drugs 2: The Strongest Battle.” During the premiere, Qiu Litao revealed interesting behind-the-scenes details, stating, “Although we don’t have the exact figures for the guns and ammunition used in filming, more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition were fired throughout the movie, with even a hundred guns appearing in a single shot during the group scenes.”

“Sweeping Drugs 3: People Are at the End of the World” revolves around the story of drug lord Kang Sucha, portrayed by Liu Qingyun, and his subordinate Zhang Jianxing, played by Aaron Kwok. The movie explores their intertwined lives and friendship on the backdrop of the drug trade. After their drug trafficking business in Hong Kong is investigated by the police, they flee to the Golden Triangle to continue their operations. However, they soon discover the presence of an undercover agent among them, further complicating their plans.

Louis Koo, who plays the lead role in all three “Sweeping Drugs” films, Lau Ching-wan, who previously starred in “Sweeping Drugs 1,” and Aaron Kwok, appearing in the series for the first time, showcased their stellar performances in the movie.

This collaboration marks the 17th time Gu Tianle and Liu Qingshan have worked together, and their partnership is known for its seamless chemistry. Liu Qingyun jokingly disclosed the secret behind their successful collaboration, stating, “We don’t usually meet each other and only come together when filming.” Playing the role of the drug lord Kang Sucha, Liu Qingyun described his character as someone without a future, as drug trafficking is a path of no return. He analyzed that despite Kang Sucha’s violent nature and deceptive tricks, he holds genuine affection for Zhang Jianxing, who had risked his life to save him.

Expressing his emotions about starring in the “Sweeping Drugs” series for the third time, Gu Tianle shared, “I feel incredibly honored. I have a responsibility to make this series great, and I sincerely hope that there will be a fourth installment.”

For Aaron Kwok, this is his first collaboration with director Qiu Litao, as well as acting alongside Liu Qingyun and Louis Koo. He described the experience as a genuine brotherly collaboration and expressed his excitement about taking on a role he had never played before.

The movie “Sweeping Drugs 3: People at the End of the World” is scheduled to be released on July 6, with an exclusive advance screening on July 5. Fans of the franchise can look forward to another thrilling installment that will captivate audiences with its action-packed storyline and stellar performances.

