The Dunk Low, created by Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike, revealed a pair of bizarre joint shoes called “Grinch” this month. This time, we will help readers with a new collection of recent photos, which will be renamed “Overgrown”.

Inspired by the well-known children’s book “Grinch”, the shoe was inspired by the live-action film in 2000 and the comedy 3D animated film adaptation in 2018, with the protagonist Grinch’s messy green fluff becoming the most iconic look.

Regarding this joint name, Cactus Plant Flea Market transplanted its distinctive shape to Nike’s popular shoe Dunk Low, once again demonstrating its unrestrained creative aesthetics; in the details, you can see the yin and yang patterns on the side of the shoe, while the tongue has The logos of Nike and CPFM show their identities, and are finally complemented by an earth-colored midsole that looks like a mixture of gravel and mud. In addition, a special shoe box and a brown drawstring bag will be included.

This joint shoe is expected to be officially released at the end of this year, and interested readers should pay attention.

