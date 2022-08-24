Western Digital launches a new brand, SanDisk Professional, providing content creators and professionals with top-of-the-line storage solutions; whether producing the latest blockbuster movie, capturing the best moments of a travel wedding, or even managing critical business content, the powerful SanDisk Professional family of products provides Industry workers around the world create scalable, efficient and reliable solutions. The SanDisk Professional series will be available for purchase through designated distributors and online official stores across Taiwan from August 24th.

As professional content continues to diversify, captured or created content needs to be stored, transferred, offloaded, shared, and archived; SanDisk Professional offers a range of specialized tools to coordinate each step in the process.

Adventure photographer and filmmaker Lucas Gilman said: “As a professional photographer and filmmaker, it’s a matter of livelihood to get the job done, and there’s no room for error; Reliable and trustworthy device. I’ve been using SanDisk and G-Technology solutions for a long time to stay focused, make sure the creative process is not interrupted, and don’t have to worry about the product not keeping up with technical demands.”

SanDisk Professional PRO-TEAM Ambassador, award-winning director and cinematographer Michael Coleman said, “As a filmmaker, I spend a lot of time shooting on location. In addition to focusing on making compelling films, I also spend a lot of time finding ways to simplify the production process. methods, with a particular focus on improving data storage and transfer speeds. The SanDisk Professional family of products has a deep understanding of the needs of today’s filmmakers, and using this product is like having a reliable technology partner that can help optimize my production process.”

Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of Western Digital’s consumer solutions business, said: “Western Digital is deeply trusted by customers and is willing to entrust its branded products for life, so we design and create solutions in every creative process. The new SanDisk Professional brand further expands the Western Digital family, allowing us to provide advanced solutions for creatives around the world who rely on the best technology plan and complete inspiring works.”

The new SanDisk Professional series builds on Western Digital’s world-renowned consumer brand, SanDisk, as well as G-Technology, the professional-grade storage brand of choice for Hollywood professionals for decades, offering 19 modular jobs with professional-grade performance and enterprise-grade reliability Process solutions that include:

PRO-CINEMA CFexpress VPG400 – The new professional-grade and rugged CFexpress memory card for filmmakers and cinematographers who are looking for excellent, uninterrupted performance, with a recording speed of at least 400MB/s, in line with today’s photography, broadcast and film industries need.

PRO-READER Series – Four new PRO-READER devices supporting SuperSpeed ​​USB 10Gbs USB-C interface. Designed for the latest and most common multimedia memory cards, including CFast, CFexpress, RED Mini-Mag, CF, microSD and SD memory cards.

PRO-DOCK 4 – The new revolutionary four-drive slot card reader docking station that links capture and capture operations through a practically scalable offload solution, saving critical time and money for multi-camera productions. PRO-DOCK 4 can unload up to four memory cards simultaneously.

New 4TB G-DRIVE ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD and Trusted G-DRIVE Ultra Rugged Mobile Drive, Desktop with Western Digital Enterprise Ultrastar Drive, G-RAID and G-RAID SHUTTLE Portable Enterprise RAID Solution The solution (now supporting both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C) provides a range of reliable, high-performance, high-capacity hard drives for mission-critical content transfer, 100TB+ backup and archiving.

PRO-BLADE modular SSD ecosystem products include:

PRO-BLADE SSD Mag – The multifunctional NVMe SSD Mag powers the ultimate modular SSD ecosystem; whether in the studio or in the field, PRO-BLADE SSD Mag can help users instantly expand the storage space they need. By loading the PRO-BLADE SSD Mag into the PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT case, users can create a powerful portable SSD; by loading up to four SSD Mags into the high-speed PRO-BLADE STATION desktop case, they can Build the most versatile media workflow. PRO-BLADE SSD Mag is suitable for use anywhere, and with up to 3 meters of drop protection and 4000 pounds of rolling resistance, users can enjoy reliability anytime, anywhere. PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT Mobile SSD Enclosure – The ultimate portable modular SSD for high-speed workflow scalability. Pair multiple lightweight PRO-BLADE SSD Mags with PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT Portable USB-C (20Gbps) enclosures to achieve read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s. PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT allows users to easily swap PRO-BLADE SSD Mags, allowing them to carry terabytes of storage capacity with them while saving space. Connect the PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT case to a USB-C compatible camera for high-resolution recording directly from the mounted PRO-BLADE SSD Mag, and just replace the SSD Mag for uninterrupted shooting. PRO-BLADE STATION Desktop SSD Enclosure – Optimized for professionals looking for high-speed capture, duplication and editing of content. With the PRO-BLADE STATION desktop system, professionals can load up to four PRO-BLADE SSD Mags at once to create powerful Thunderbolt SSD installations. This desktop SSD enclosure features a Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) interface to simultaneously load and swap up to four high-capacity PRO-BLADE SSD Mags for simultaneous offloading, instant 4K/8K/12K editing, and high-speed duplication. PRO-BLADE STATION helps professionals tackle the toughest workloads and inspire creativity with specially modular and expandable SSD workstations.

Further reading:

Western Digital launches 22TB WD Gold, WD Red Pro, WD Purple Pro HDDs!Extended HDD and Disc Surface Density Technology

The cutest force ever! Star Wars Grogu Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive Hands-On Out of the Box