VOCES8 is a critically acclaimed a capella octet from the UK,

focusing on medieval and Renaissance works as well as their own

arrangements of modern pop tunes. This episode is an interview with

the group’s artistic director and countertenor, Barnaby Smith. We

discuss the group’s history and educational outreach, the creative

challenges of chamber singing, and a few of the sacred works the

group has recorded over the past decade.

The following recordings are included in this episode with

permission from VOCES8 (links are to lyrics):

William Byrd (1538-1623), Watch out from A Choral

Tapestry2011 http://www2.cpdl.org/wiki/index.php/Vigilate_(William_Byrd)

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976), Corpus Christi Carol from

Eventide2013 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corpus_Christi_Carol#Lyrics

Anonymous French, Angel to the Virgin from

Equinox2018 http://www.preces-latinae.org/thesaurus/BVM/AngelusAdVirg.html

Links

Good article on William Byrd’s Catholicism https://www.firstthings.com/article/2014/03/a-double-life