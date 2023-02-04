Nov 21, 2018
VOCES8 is a critically acclaimed a capella octet from the UK,
focusing on medieval and Renaissance works as well as their own
arrangements of modern pop tunes. This episode is an interview with
the group’s artistic director and countertenor, Barnaby Smith. We
discuss the group’s history and educational outreach, the creative
challenges of chamber singing, and a few of the sacred works the
group has recorded over the past decade.
The following recordings are included in this episode with
permission from VOCES8 (links are to lyrics):
William Byrd (1538-1623), Watch out from A Choral
Tapestry2011 http://www2.cpdl.org/wiki/index.php/Vigilate_(William_Byrd)
Benjamin Britten (1913-1976), Corpus Christi Carol from
Eventide2013 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corpus_Christi_Carol#Lyrics
Anonymous French, Angel to the Virgin from
Equinox2018 http://www.preces-latinae.org/thesaurus/BVM/AngelusAdVirg.html
Links
Cluny Media, a new Catholic publisher https://clunymedia.com
VOCES8 http://www.voces8.com
VOCES8 music store http://www.voces8.com/shop
VCM Foundation https://vcm.foundation/
Good article on William Byrd’s Catholicism https://www.firstthings.com/article/2014/03/a-double-life