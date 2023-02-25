Home Entertainment Tang Yan and Zhong Hanliang in the same frame dream back to why Sheng Xiaomo Zhong Hanliang participated in the recording of “Our Inn” – Minnan Net
Tang Yan and Zhong Hanliang in the same frame dream back to why Sheng Xiaomo Zhong Hanliang participated in the recording of "Our Inn"

Tang Yan and Zhong Hanliang in the same frame dream back to why Sheng Xiaomo Zhong Hanliang participated in the recording of "Our Inn"

Recently, Zhong Hanliang participated in the recording of the variety show “Our Inn”, and was in the same frame as the resident guest of the variety show Tang Yan, which brought back the deepest memories of netizens, dreaming back to “Why Shengxiaomo”.

The TV series “Why Shengxiaomo” starring Zhong Hanliang and Tang Yan, tells the story of He Yichen and Zhao Mosheng’s lifelong relationship led by campus love, a story of persistent waiting and love. The drama was broadcast in 2015, and it caused a wave of ratings boom after it was aired. It even won Jiangsu Satellite TV’s 2015 annual ratings championship. MBC, one of the TV stations, shows its popularity at that time.

After seeing the Reuters photos of Zhong Hanliang and Tang Yan in the variety show “Our Inn”, the memory DNA of netizens jumped again, and the related topic “Tang Yan Zhong Hanliang dreamed back in the same frame why Sheng Xiaomo” was under the heated discussion of my friends Quickly rushing to the hot search list, netizens left messages under the entry: “I read it again a while ago, if there was ever that person in the world who continued to protect the country, everyone else would become a compromise, and I don’t want to compromise “My clarity is back! Zhong Hanliang and Tang Yan are in the same frame again, dreaming back to “Why Shengxiaomo”!” “He Yichen hurry up and cook for Zhao Mosheng, I can’t wait to watch Zhong Hanliang cook!”

With the increasing enthusiasm for discussion, people are full of expectations for the broadcast of the program. Next, we will see the interaction between the two in the program. Will there be the tacit understanding in the previous drama?

Original title: Zhong Hanliang and Tang Yan’s “Our Inn” in the same frame. Netizens dream back to “Why Shengxiaomo”

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

